Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue, Tralee

A Private family funeral will take place for Liam Reidy on Friday 13th November at 12 noon, St Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue At 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. James’ Old Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

Liam’s Funeral Cortege will leave his residence at 11.15am on Friday morning to go to the church. The cortege will depart the church after mass and travel down the village via the Mount way, past the grotto and up to St. James’ Old Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

People are welcome to pay their respects along this route.

Family flowers only, Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

