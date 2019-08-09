Liam O’Hanlon, Marian Park, Dingle.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle this evening (Fri Aug 9th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Dingle.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle.  Family flowers only please donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

