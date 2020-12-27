Liam O’Connor, Woodlee, Tralee, Co Kerry.

A private family funeral will take place for Liam with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Tuesday in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net), followed by private cremation. Donations in Lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation”-Kerry Hospice Foundation) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information.

Beloved husband of Kathleen and dearest father of Daithí, Caoilte, Ciara, Niamh & Liam. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Daithí, Zala, Arann, Liam, Sadhbh & Iza, sisters Maura (Donovan) & Cora (Roche), nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Gavan & Cormac, daughter-in-law Spela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

