Liam Fenix, Dominick Street, Tralee and formerly of St Brendan’s Park, Tralee

Beloved husband of the late Peg and dear father of Gerard, Niall and brother of the late Marie and John. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Kenneth, Karen, John & Orla, great-grandchildren Jamie, Emma, Jacob, Ayla, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law Chrissy, sisters-in-law Bridie and Maureen, relatives, neighbours and many friends

A private family funeral will take place for Liam Fenix with the Requiem Mass being celebrated on Monday at 12 noon in St John’s Church, Tralee , streamed on www.stjohns.ie, followed by interment in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to St joseph’s Young Priest’s Society care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

