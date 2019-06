Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Tas is into the English Derby Final.

A 3rd placed finish in the second semi-final was enough to progress.

The trap draw is to be made tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Dowling’s 2/1 on favourite Ballymac Cooper won race 6 at Shelbourne Park by 3 and a half lengths in 29-53.

At the same venue 5/4 on favourite Ballymac Trinkle took race 2 for Ballymac’s Met in the halfway syndicate and D O’Brien, by 4 lengths in 28-33.