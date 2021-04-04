Liam Dillon, 62 Church Street, Listowel. A private family funeral will take place for Liam, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Monday at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , with burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel. House private please.

Predeceased by his wife Anne and sister Madeleine. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Éamon, daughters Colette and Áine, grandchildren Tomás, Liam, Dara, Art, Anna and Evie, brother Noel, daughter-in-law Hazel, sons-in-law David O’Connor and Stephen O’Sullivan, brothers-in-law Willie and Brendan, sisters-in-law Sr. Stella and Mary, extended family, neighbours and friends.

