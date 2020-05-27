Liam Dennehy, Boherbee, Tralee and formerly of Strand St., Tralee

A private funeral will take place for Liam with a Memorial Mass being held at a later date.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed at www.stjohns.ie on Thursday at 10.00AM

Enquiries to Mc Elligotts Funeral Home Tralee.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

