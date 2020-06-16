Liam Crowley, Laharn, Killorglin and late of Brussels

A private family funeral will take place at St. James’ Church, Killorglin with requiem mass at 10.30am on Wednesday followed by burial afterwards at Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only and house private. A memorial mass for Liam will be celebrated at a later date.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****