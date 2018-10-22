Liadh Ní Riada calls on President Higgins to come clean on the use of the Government jet

SF presidential candidate, Liadh Ni Riada, has written to the President seeking clarification on the use of the Government plane.

During a televised debate last week, President Michael D Higgins said he flew to Belfast, while his car was driven to an airport in the city to pick him up, due to security advice he received.

However sources within the PSNI have contradicted this saying it would be inconceivable that the President of Ireland would not have been afforded security if it had been requested.





The Ireland South MEP, who’s canvassing for votes in Kerry today, said President Higgins has questions to answer.