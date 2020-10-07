Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions now in place

People are being asked to stay in their county and keep social contacts down as part of Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions which came in overnight.

It means pubs and restaurants can stay open, but are limited to outdoor seating for a maximum of 15 people.

All religious services are to move online and just 25 people can attend weddings and funerals.

However, more restrictions aren’t being ruled out with the Tanaiste Leo Varadkar telling members of his party a circuit breaker is being considered.

Thousands of Garda checkpoints will be in place around the country from today to encourage people to follow the level 3 restrictions.

It is part of Operation Fanacht, and will involve a series of stops on main routes as well as in towns and villages.

200 euro fines for people leaving their county are being considered by Government according to the Irish Daily Mail, while there’s also proposals for 50 euro penalties for not wearing masks.

Off-licence opening hours could be cut as part of government plans aimed at clamping down on house parties.

Social gatherings in households are being linked to the spread of Covid-19.

According to the Irish Independent, the proposals were discussed at Cabinet earlier this week.