Let’s Get Kerry Cycling campaign launched

A new cycling campaign has been launched in Kerry.

It’s part of the national #InThisTogether campaign aimed at promoting activity, mental wellbeing and staying connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let’s Get Kerry Cycling will run from July 3rd to August 16th.

Kerry County Council, Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership/Sport Ireland and the Chain Gang Cycling Club have developed a programme of simple cycling themed activities, which are suitable for people of all ages and abilities.

To get involved or for further details visit www.kerryrecreationandsports.ie.