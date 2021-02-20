Leon Blanche of Boylesports Bookmakers joins us each Saturday to discuss the biggest events of the weekend.
Australian Open 2021
Naomi Osaka's won the Australian Open tennis for the second time - and claimed her fourth Grand Slam title.Japan's third seed beat American Jennifer...
Leon Blanche Marks Your Weekend Card
Round 2 Of The World Rally Championship
Round 2 of the World Rally Championship takes place next weekend.Kerry’s Paul Nagle will be co-driving for Craig Breen at WRC Arctic Rally Finland.Paul...
How to Have Your Say on Proposed Solid Fuel Regulations
Minister Eamon Ryan has launched a public consultation to get people’s views on proposals for strict new regulations on the burning of solid fuels....
Call from the Dáil – February 19th, 2021
Michael O’Regan assesses the week in politics.
Killarney Optician Detects Brain Tumour in 9-Year-Old – February 19th, 2021
Aoise O’Sullivan from Glenbeigh underwent potentially lifesaving surgery in Beaumont Hospital, after her optician insisted on getting an MRI scan following her visit to...