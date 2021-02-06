Leon Blanche of Boylesports Bookmakers joins us each Saturday to discuss the biggest events of the weekend.
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYFrance got their 2021 Guinness Six Nations campaign underway with a comfortable 50-points-to-10 victory over Italy in Rome this afternoon.Last year's player of the...
Irish Supporters Network Discuss Return Of Supporters To Games
Shamrock Rovers will begin the defence of their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title against St Patrick's Athletic.The other opening day fixtures on the...
Australian Open
The Australian Open begins this week.The event runs from Monday to Sunday the 21st of the month.Tennis coach John Hennessy
New Anti-Racism Laws Urgently Needed – February 5th, 2021
Perry Ogden is the chair of Sport Against Racism Ireland. He was speaking following the decision at Tralee District Court not to give a...
The Heat Doctor – February 5th, 2021
On the first Friday of the month, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh answers your home heating questions. The feature is sponsored by...
No COVID-19 Support for Kerry Business – February 5th, 2021
Thomas Ashe’s business is T&J Ashe of Dingle. The business doesn’t qualify for support under the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) because of the...