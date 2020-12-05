Leon Blanche of Boylesports Bookmakers joins us each Saturday to discuss the biggest events of the weekend
Kerry Woman Completes Inaugural Emerging Leaders Programme
The inaugural Women's Emerging Leaders Programme has concluded.The FAI say the role of this programme is "to provide female administrators with the tools, techniques...
85kg Rugby To Take Off?
Irishman Declan Bannon from Bruff, County Limerick is the head coach of the Eden Lizards, who won the first-ever New Zealand Barbarians Under 85kg...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESDublin have made one change to their team for this evening's All-Ireland Football semi-final against Cavan.Brian Howard comes into the side for Johnny...
The Heat Doctor – December 4th, 2020
The Heat Doctor, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh joins Jerry on the first Friday of the month. The feature is sponsored by...
In Praise of the Kerry Cow – December 4th, 2020
Raymonde Hilliard of the Kerry Cattle Society wrote a letter which was published in today’s Irish Examiner. She’s making an appeal on behalf of...
Call from the Dáil – December 4th, 2020
Michael O’Regan reviews the week in politics.