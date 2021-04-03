Leon Blanche of Boylesports Bookmakers joins us each Saturday to discuss the biggest events of the weekend.
Fulham V Aston Villa Preview
The Premier League is back this weekend following the international break.Fulham’s fight for survival takes them to Aston Villa tomorrow.Villa are in the top...
Inter-County Training Set To Resume This Month
It was confirmed during the week that inter-county training can resume on April 19th.The GAA welcomed the government’s announcement which means that panels can...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYToulouse lead Munster 33-points-to-26 approaching full-time in their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 clash at Thomond Park.Keith Earls went over the line twice for Johann...
Intro Matchmaking Dating Slot | March
Feargal Harrington of Intro Matchmaking joins Deirdre for the monthly dating slot