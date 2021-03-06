Leon Blanche of Boylesports Bookmakers joins us each Saturday to discuss the biggest events of the weekend.
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERSouthampton lead Sheffield United 2-0 approaching full-time in their Premier League game at Bramall Lane.James Ward-Prowse scored from the penalty spot just after the...
Irish Road To Cheltenham Part 3
After a tumultuous week for Irish National Hunt racing, the 2021 Cheltenham festival is approaching fast, now just over a week away.In the...
Kerry GAA Games Development Administrator’s Weekly Advice
Kerry GAA Games Development Administrator-Weekly AdvicePJ Reidy, football
The Heat Doctor – March 5th, 2021
On the first Friday of the month, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh answers your home heating questions. The feature is sponsored by...
Call from the Dáil – March 5th, 2021
Michael O’Regan assesses the week in politics.
Still Waiting for Vaccines – March 5th, 2021
Dr Angela O’Donoghue of the Fuchsia Medical Centre in Tralee has still not received vaccines to administer to her patients who are aged 85...