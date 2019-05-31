Leo Murphy, Portmagee & Valentia Island.

Waking at his Residence in Corobeg, Valentia Island on Saturday (June,1st) and on Sunday (June,2nd) from 5pm – 9pm. Removal from his Residence on Monday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Portmagee for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or the Palliative Care Unit, St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers Valentia.