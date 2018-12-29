Lengthy list of family law cases remain to be heard in Kerry

There is still a lengthy list of family law cases to be heard in Kerry.

At the moment, most family law cases are heard in Tralee Courthouse and often hundreds of people congregate in the lobby of the courthouse.

Carol Ann Coolican, Chair of Family Law Committee of the Law Society and Managing Solicitor of the Law Centre, Tralee, says there’s regularly over 100 cases waiting to be heard.





Some of the cases have been ongoing for a number of years, with many families waiting in excess of a year and some waiting up to eight or nine years.

She says, despite efforts being made on all sides, there is still a long list of cases waiting to be heard.