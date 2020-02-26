Lena Flynn nee O’Neill, Iveragh Road, Killorglin and formerly of Tullig Beg, Killorglin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral home, Killorglin on Thursday from 4.30 to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning from her residence at Iveragh Road, Killorglin to St. James’ Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations is desired in Lieu to Palliative Care, Tralee.

