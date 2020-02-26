Lena Flynn nee O’Neill, Iveragh Road, Killorglin and formerly of Tullig Beg, Killorglin

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral home, Killorglin on Thursday from 4.30 to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning from her residence at Iveragh Road, Killorglin to St. James’ Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations is desired in Lieu to Palliative Care, Tralee.
Latest News
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland's Six Nations game with Italy has been cancelled due to fears over the coronavirus.IRFU chief executive Philip Browne confirmed the news...
Fears that North Kerry community will be left without a bank for tourist season
Business people in Ballybunion fear they'll be left without a banking facility for the tourist season, after Bank of Ireland confirmed it has no...
Kerry GP says confirmed coronavirus case in Ireland is inevitable
A Kerry GP says it is inevitable that there will be a confirmed case of coronavirus in Ireland.Dr Eamonn Shanahan says the vast majority...
Mick Galwey Says Coronvirus Could Have Disasterous Impact On Sport
Mick Galwey says the coronavirus could have a disaterous impact on many sporting events at home and abroad.The Currow native and former Ireland captain...
Tony Flavin, Ashgrove, Ballyvelly, Tralee and formerly of Blanemore, Ballylongford and London
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4.15 to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on...
Latest Sports
St Brendan’s Killarney Defeat Tralee CBS To Win Frewen Cup
St Brendan's Killarney have won the Frewen Cup.They defeated Tralee CBS this afternoon by 1-14 to 2-7 at Austin Stack Park to take the...