Legislation to allow local authorities use CCTV expected in second half of 2021

Amendments to legislation to allow local authorities to use CCTV are expected in the second half of the year.

That’s according to Director of Services for Water, Environment, Fire and Library Services with Kerry County Council, John Breen.

At the recent council meeting, Mr Breen said the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications is working on an amendment to current legislation, which he says does not allow local authorities to deploy cameras.

Mr Breen said people should continue to report incidents of littering to the Kerry County Council hotline at 1800 326 228.