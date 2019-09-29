Legion Into County Senior Football Championship 1/4s As Rathmore, Mid Kerry, Kenmare District & Stacks Exit Competition

Legion are into the last 8 of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

That’s after a 2-15 to 2-9 victory over West Kerry Legion. Tim Moynihan reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTTimMoynihan-2.mp3

Rathmore, Mid Kerry, Kenmare District & Austin Stacks have all made their exit from the Championship after losing in Round 2B.

Rathmore went down to Kenmare Shamrocks, who won by 1-13 to 2-9. Jason O’Connor reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTJOC-1.mp3

Mid Kerry lost 2-12 to 0-13 against Kilcummin. Colm Kelly reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTColmKelly-2.mp3

Kenmare District suffered a 14 points to 1-10 defeat at the hands of Shannon Rangers. Reporting is Breda O’Shea https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTBredaOShea.mp3

Stacks were beaten 3-13 to 3-7 by East Kerry. Reporting is Jason O’Connor https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JOCFT.mp3

County Football Championship Round 3 draw:

West Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks

Kilcummin v St.Kieran’s

Kerins O’Rahillys v East Kerry

St.Brendan’s v Shannon Rgrs