Legion Into County Senior Football Championship 1/4s As Rathmore, Mid Kerry, Kenmare District & Stacks Exit Competition

By
radiokerrysport
-

Legion are into the last 8 of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

That’s after a 2-15 to 2-9 victory over West Kerry Legion. Tim Moynihan reports

Rathmore, Mid Kerry, Kenmare District & Austin Stacks have all made their exit from the Championship after losing in Round 2B.

Rathmore went down to Kenmare Shamrocks, who won by 1-13 to 2-9. Jason O’Connor reports

Mid Kerry lost 2-12 to 0-13 against Kilcummin. Colm Kelly reports

Kenmare District suffered a 14 points to 1-10 defeat at the hands of Shannon Rangers. Reporting is Breda O’Shea

Stacks were beaten 3-13 to 3-7 by East Kerry. Reporting is Jason O’Connor

County Football Championship Round 3 draw:
West Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks
Kilcummin v St.Kieran’s
Kerins O’Rahillys v East Kerry
St.Brendan’s v Shannon Rgrs

