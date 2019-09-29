Legion Into County Senior Football Championship 1/4s As Rathmore, Mid Kerry, Kenmare District & Stacks Exit Competition

Legion are into the last 8 of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.
That’s after a 2-15 to 2-9 victory over West Kerry Legion. Tim Moynihan reports
Rathmore, Mid Kerry, Kenmare District & Austin Stacks have all made their exit from the Championship after losing in Round 2B.
Rathmore went down to Kenmare Shamrocks, who won by 1-13 to 2-9. Jason O’Connor reports
Mid Kerry lost 2-12 to 0-13 against Kilcummin. Colm Kelly reports
Kenmare District suffered a 14 points to 1-10 defeat at the hands of Shannon Rangers. Reporting is Breda O’Shea
Stacks were beaten 3-13 to 3-7 by East Kerry. Reporting is Jason O’Connor
County Football Championship Round 3 draw:
West Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks
Kilcummin v St.Kieran’s
Kerins O’Rahillys v East Kerry
St.Brendan’s v Shannon Rgrs