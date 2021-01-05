Legion Clubmates Sharing Memories As They Retire From The Kerry Panel

If you missed it last evening, Brian Kelly has announced his retirement from the Kerry Senior Football side.

The Legion man joins his clubmate Jonathan Lyne in retiring from the Kerry Team.

The goalkeeper departs the Kerry team with 1 All Ireland title, 2 National Leagues, 7 Munster titles and 2 McGrath Cups.

Speaking on last nights Terrace Talk, Jonathan Lyne said that he and Brian share footballing memories together and it was nice for them to bow out together

