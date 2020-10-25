Legendary Trainer Raises Awareness Of World Osteoporosis Day

The National Dairy Council, in association with Cappagh Hospital Foundation, has teamed up with leading racehorse trainer Jessica Harrington to raise awareness about bone health ahead of World Osteoporosis Day which was on 20th October.

The most common bone condition in Ireland is osteoporosis, with approximately 300,000 people over 50 years estimated to have the condition. However, it is often referred to as a ‘silent disease’ as it can go unnoticed, without symptoms, until a fracture occurs. In fact, only about 15% of people with osteoporosis get diagnosed.

Jessica Harrington is one of the world’s leading horse trainers and the most successful female trainer ever at Cheltenham. Before becoming a horse trainer, she represented Ireland on the world stage as a three-day event rider. Jessica is 73 and leads a very active lifestyle, as well as consuming a balanced diet, which includes a variety of fruit and vegetables and incorporates her recommended 3 servings from the ‘milk, yogurt and cheese’ food group each day.