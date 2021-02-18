Legal team for terminally ill Kerry woman make fresh plea for mediation

The legal team of a Kerry woman with terminal cervical cancer is making a fresh plea for mediation talks with the HSE.

The case taken by 73-year-old Joan Lucey from Cooleen, Dingle came before the High Court again earlier today.

Her legal team told the court all their client, who is on her death bed, is being offered, is “hollow sympathy”.

Joan Lucey, a retired nurse, is suing the HSE, Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated (CPL) with headquarters in Austin, Texas, USA and MedLab Pathology Ltd, with registered offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin.

Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) has also joined as a third party in the proceedings consultant obstetrician Dr Mary McCaffrey of The Scotia Clinic, Tralee.

Mrs Lucey is suing in relation to the alleged, misreading or misinterpretation or misreporting of her cervical smears taken in February 2011 and August 2011.

It is claimed that, notwithstanding undergoing regular smear tests as advised, cytological cell changes in Mrs Lucey were allegedly allowed to develop and spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in July 2019.

All of the claims are denied.

The case is set to go ahead late next week.

Mrs Lucey’s legal team today made another plea to the HSE in the High Court to attend mediation talks directly.

The HSE wants the other parties at the talks too; the laboratories won’t engage in mediation until a third-party issue is resolved.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross urged mediation to take place and he put the case in for mention tomorrow to see if the matter can be progressed.