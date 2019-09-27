Legal Aid Board CEO welcomes moves to improve family law system

The head of the Legal Aid Board is welcoming moves to improve the family law system in this country.

The group’s headquarters moved to Caherciveen in 2002 as part of the decentralisation project.

52 people are working at the south Kerry base overseeing an annual budget of €48 million.

The Legal Aid Board recently held its annual conference where claims were made that the family law system is at crisis point and in need of funding.

CEO of the Legal Aid Board, John McDaid says the Government have committed to making progress on the matter: