Legal advice sought over proposed mink cull

It’s being reported that advice is being sought from the Attorney General in relation to the proposed cull of mink.

The Department of Agriculture recommended the animals on three farms, including in Waterville, be culled following advice from Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan.

It was after COVID-19 was detected in mink in Denmark and several other countries.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that the Department is now seeking advice from Attorney General, Paul Gallagher, about what power the State has to impose a cull.

Recently, the Agriculture Minister said the Irish mink farms continue to operate with strict biosecurity measures and animal welfare standards.