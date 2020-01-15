Lee Strand wins prestigious European Environmental Award in Spain

Lee Strand has won a prestigious European Environmental Award.

The co-op was presented with the accolade at the European Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) Award ceremony in the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.

The awards are organised by the European Commission, and recognise environmental excellence, commitment to environmental management, and continuous improvement of environmental performance.

Milk Operations Manager at Lee Strand, Jerry Dwyer says they’re delighted to be recognised on the European stage with the frontrunners in the industry.