Lee Strand launches Ireland’s first 100% renewable 2 litre milk carton

Lee Strand has launched Ireland’s first 100% renewable 2 litre milk carton.

This follows the successful launch of a 100% renewable 1 litre carton last October.

Produced by Tetra Pak for the Tralee co-op, the carton is recognised as the world’s first fully renewable pack, and both the plant-based carton and cap are 100% recyclable.

CEO of Lee Strand, Gearoid Linnane says Lee Strand’s €2 million manufacturing investment is a major step forward in the development of truly sustainable packaging.

Lee Strand has a strong commitment to environmental excellence and has achieved many awards and accreditations.