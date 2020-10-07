Lee Strand launches Ireland’s first 100% renewable 2 litre milk carton

Lee Strand's environmental leadership continues with the launch of Ireland's first 100% Renewable 2 Litre milk cartonLee Strand's innovation and leadership in the marketplace continued this week when they launched Ireland's first 100% renewable 2 litre milk carton. Their new 2 litre carton follows the successful launch of Lee Strand's 100% renewable 1 litre carton in October 2019. Produced by Tetra Pak, the carton is recognised as the world's first fully renewable pack and has won many prestigious international awards. The plant-based carton and cap are also 100% recyclable.Speaking at the launch, Gearoid Linnane, CEO, Lee Strand stated "Lee Strand's €2 million manufacturing investment is a major step forward in the development of truly sustainable packaging and reinforces our commitment to protecting the environment. The trend in the marketplace indicates there is a shift away from plastic and this will continue if new levies on single use plastic are introduced. Customers are more environmentally conscious, and we are delighted to be a step ahead of the curve offering consumers a choice now when making their 2 litre milk purchases."To celebrate the launch, customers will be given the chance to win €1,000 if Lee Strand's new 100% Renewable 2 litre milk carton is in your fridge! Tune into Radio Kerry from Monday, October 12th until Sunday, November 1st for details on how to enter. Over 250 limited edition Lee Strand & Radio Kerry ReMOOOable reusable mugs will also be given away on Radio Kerry over the next

Lee Strand has launched Ireland’s first 100% renewable 2 litre milk carton.

This follows the successful launch of a 100% renewable 1 litre carton last October.

Produced by Tetra Pak for the Tralee co-op, the carton is recognised as the world’s first fully renewable pack, and both the plant-based carton and cap are 100% recyclable.

CEO of Lee Strand, Gearoid Linnane says Lee Strand’s €2 million manufacturing investment is a major step forward in the development of truly sustainable packaging.

Lee Strand has a strong commitment to environmental excellence and has achieved many awards and accreditations.

 

