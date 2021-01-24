Leaving Cert students in Kerry invited to take part in mental health survey this week

Leaving Certificate students in Kerry are being invited to complete a survey to determine the impact of Covid-19 on their mental health, as they face into the final months of exam preparations.

The questionnaire will gauge how the uncertainty surrounding the actual staging of the exams is affecting the wellbeing of students.

The online survey will be sent to final year students in schools around Kerry tomorrow, Monday, and the deadline for completion is this Friday January 29th.

The Leaving Cert survey is being carried out by Kerry Mental Health Association with the support of the Irish Second Level Students Union and the Munster Technological University.