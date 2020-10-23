League Title Up For Grabs For Kingdom

Kerry can tomorrow become 2020 Allianz Football League champions.

Victory over Donegal in Tralee will secure the Division 1 title.

4 teams are in contention for the honours going into the final round.

Kerry are top of the table on 9 points while Donegal have 7

Galway and Dublin each have 8 points. They meet on Sunday.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner has been speaking to Highland Radio about the journey ahead of him and his players https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/journey.mp3

Former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea knows it won’t be easy tomorrow https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/BOSdonegal.mp3

Former Kerry captain Ambrose O’Donovan wonders what team Donegal will put out for this game https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/AOD-7.mp3

The Kerry team will be revealed after our news at 8 tonight.