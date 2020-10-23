League Title Up For Grabs For Kingdom

Kerry can tomorrow become 2020 Allianz Football League champions.
Victory over Donegal in Tralee will secure the Division 1 title.
4 teams are in contention for the honours going into the final round.
Kerry are top of the table on 9 points while Donegal have 7
Galway and Dublin each have 8 points. They meet on Sunday.
Donegal manager Declan Bonner has been speaking to Highland Radio about the journey ahead of him and his players
Former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea knows it won’t be easy tomorrow
Former Kerry captain Ambrose O’Donovan wonders what team Donegal will put out for this game
The Kerry team will be revealed after our news at 8 tonight.