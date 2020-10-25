League Glory For Kerryman

Kerry’s Gary O’Neill has won the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

For the first time since 2011 Shamrock Rovers are champions.

Finn Harps beat Bohemians 2-0 at Dalymount Park last evening thanks to goals in each half from Mark Russell.

The result means that Bohs, who have just one game left to play this season, cannot catch their Dublin rivals at the top of the table.

Stephen Bradley’s side have four fixtures left to fufil after a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.

They’re due to take on Derry City in Tallaght Stadium on Wednesday.