The Denny Division 1B League Final has been won by Castlegregory Celtic.

They deservedly beat St Brendans Park 3-1 in the decider.

Maurice Slattery had Castlegregory ahead after 20 minutes, with Alfie Christie equalising just minutes later.





2 goals in 4 minutes late on, the first of those from a penalty, gave Castlegregory the victory.

Park had a chance to halve the deficit 2 minutes from time but were denied from the penalty spot.