Leading Scottish politician to speak in Killarney on deepening Ireland-Scotland relations

A leading Scottish politician will speak in Killarney tonight about the importance of deepening relations between Ireland and Scotland as Brexit looms.

Scottish Cabinet Secretary Michael Russell will be interviewed at The Brehon Hotel at 9pm ahead of the Killarney Economic Conference which will be held at the venue tomorrow.

Mr Russell is Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Government Business and Constitutional Relations.

Speakers at tomorrow’s Killarney Economic Conference include former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Carwyn Jones, the former First Minister of Wales.

The conference is free to attend but pre-registration is required and can be made through http://www.killarneyeconomicconference.com.