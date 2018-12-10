Leading political scientist says EU court decision leaves Brexit future in UK’s own hands

One of Europe’s leading political scientists says the decision by the European Court of Justice means the UK’s decision over Brexit is entirely in its own hands.

The court has ruled that the UK can cancel Brexit without permission from other EU member states.

Professor Brigid Laffan is the director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies at the European University Institute in Florence.





The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29th.

If this deadline were extended, Professor Laffan says the European Court of Justice decision would allow the UK cancel Brexit during the extension period.

According to the Cahersiveen native, the judgement states that the UK can cancel Brexit by written notification, however, it’s not as simple as that.