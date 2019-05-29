Leaders of remote workers’ hubs in Dublin to encourage people to work in Kerry

Leaders from Kerry’s remote workers’ hubs will be in Dublin this evening to encourage people to work in Kerry.

Prosper Kerry is hosting the event at the Guinness Enterprise Centre from 6.15pm.

Prosper Kerry aims to develop a network of support among Kerry’s business diaspora to enhance prosperity in the county.





In line with the theme ‘Work from Kerry this Summer’, hub leaders from Sneem, Dingle, Tralee, Valentia, Listowel, and more, as well as Kerry SciTech will attend the event.

Hotelier Francis Brennan will also talk about his entrepreneurial journey.

More information from https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/prosper-kerry-v-tickets-61646423111