Leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael cast doubt on proposed Shannon LNG project

The leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have cast doubt on the proposed Shannon LNG terminal in North Kerry.

The multi-million euro development for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank was first proposed in 2006 but has been beset by delays.

In a letter to the Green Party leader on policy for government formation, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin say it doesn’t make sense to build new large-scale fossil fuel infrastructure such as liquid natural gas terminals.

They add they must consider how strategic investment in the Shannon estuary and port infrastructure could support the development of renewable energy.

This letter from Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin to the Green’s Eamon Ryan answers a number of questions, including asking for a commitment to stop the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure, particularly LNG import terminals.

They add they would need to have a shared understanding of what’s meant by new fossil fuel infrastructure, what type scale it relates to, and whether this proposed ban would apply to State or to private sector infrastructure.

They would also need to have a clear understanding of the State’s powers in this area and to what extent they’re limited by European law and international treaties.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin go on to say they would need to ensure areas which were expecting economic development arising from new fossil fuel infrastructure have localised development plans put in place to stimulate economic activity.

