LE Ciara to join search in west Kerry

The naval vessel the LE Ciara will join the search for a missing man in west Kerry this afternoon.

It’s feared that John Cunningham, who’s in his fifties, may have been swept into sea while checking lobster pots.

Garda and naval divers will search the area between Dunmore Head and Coumeenole Beach.this afternoon along with the Dingle Coastguard Unit.

Yesterday, the Coastguard Helicopter 117 from Waterford and drones were used for an extensive air search.

The operation is being coordinated by Valentia Coastguard.