Layouts being considered for new Caherciveen primary care centre

The Health Service Executive has engaged a developer for a new primary care centre in Caherciveen.

The update was given at the recent HSE South Regional Health Forum meeting.

Primary care centres are seen as a one stop shop providing a range of services such as GPs, community nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy , speech therapy, dieticians, counsellors and more.

Kerry County Councillor Norma Moriarty called on the HSE to progress the establishment of a primary care centre for Caherciveen as a matter of urgency.

The Fianna Fail councillor said the centre would cater to the needs of the Iveragh Peninsula population, which was once served by twice the number of GPs currently working in the area.

Chief Officer with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Ger Reaney said in response that a new centre for Caherciveen is currently working through the eleven phases of development.

A developer has been engaged by the HSE and layouts are currently being agreed; the HSE hopes the layout will be finalised in a reasonable timeframe before the development is progressed.

The earliest opening date is late 2020.

There are currently two primary care centres in Kerry at Kenmare and Ballyheigue with plans for five more in Castleisland, Listowel, Rathmore, Tralee and Caherciveen.