Laurence (Lawney) Shine

Laurrence (Lawney) Shine Colbert St Listowel.

A private family funeral will take place for Lawney with The Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11.30 AM Monday in St. Mary’s Church Listowel livestreamed on www.listowelparish.com followed by interment in St. John Paul II Cemetery.

Dearest Son of Joe and Lil, father of Cathal, Oisín and Oscar.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers Andrew, Joe, Redmond and Colm, nephews, Aaron and Jake, nieces Katie, Tomina, Aoife, Lauren, Letita, Sisters-in-law Mary, Elaine, Siobhán and Toni, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Cathal, Oisíns mother Norah, remembering Oscars late mother Sonia.