Laurence Larry Griffin

Of Cloontarrive Gortatlea Ballymacelligott and formerly of Ballinasloe Co Galway

A private family funeral will take place for Laurence with his Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in Castleisland parish church followed by burial afterwards in Ardcrone cemetery Currans .

the mass will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv.all

Enquiries to Tangney’s funeral home Castleisland.

