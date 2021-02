John Clifford is one of the recipients of a GAA President Award for 2021.

The Laune Rangers club man was one of 11 people to be presented with the honour from outgoing Uachtarán John Horan.

The awards are presented to a cross-section of people who have shared a common theme of making an inspirational impact on their code and also their club and community.

John Drummey has been speaking with John Clifford.