Latest figures show almost 13,000 on waiting lists at UHK

Latest figures show there are almost two and a half thousand more people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry compared to the same period in 2019.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund up to the end of November (2020).

Figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund show that at the end of November, there were 12,936 people on waiting lists for inpatient and outpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry. This compares to a figure of 10,521 for November 2019.

November 2020’s combined inpatient and outpatient figure represents an increase of 57 for the numbers waiting for inpatient and outpatient appointments at the end of October.

In November, 12,539 were on outpatients waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry and 397 were waiting for inpatient treatment. For the same month in 2019, the figure for outpatients was 10,237 and for inpatients, it was 284.

Of the number waiting on inpatient/day case lists at UHK at the end of November, 45% were waiting three months or fewer; two people representing 0.5% of the total had been waiting for more than 18 months. The remainder had been waiting between three and 18 months.

Of the 397 on the inpatient/day case waiting list in November 2020, 201 were awaiting orthopaedics, 137 general surgery, 28 gynaecology, 13 ear nose and throat, 12 small volume specialities, and 6 were paediatric cases.

Of the 12,539 (12,500 plus) awaiting outpatient care in November, more than a quarter (27%) had been waiting more than 18 months with almost one in five (19.45%) waiting three months or less, the remainder waiting between three to 18 months.