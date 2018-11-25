Latest CSO data for Kerry suggests a slowdown in house sales

The latest CSO data for Kerry shows a slowdown in the number of house sales.

In September, a total of 92 sales were conducted in the county with a total value of €15.1 million, which included the sale of both new and existing dwellings.

The last time the number of sales dropped below 100 in a month was in January of 2016, according to the Central Statistics Office.





Over the 3-month period July-September of this year, 344 sales for new and existing homes were conducted in the county to the value of over €53 million.

Over the same period in both 2016 and 2017 there were over 440 sales, nearly 100 more than July-September of this year.

The overall value of the sales is also decreasing, down nearly €4 million euro on 2017’s figure; this has occurred despite the average price of a dwelling increasing by over 50% in two years.

Additionally, the last time the value of sales in one month went below September’s figure of €15.1 million euro was in February of 2017.