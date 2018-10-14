Late Point Saves Dingle In County Football Semi-Final With East Kerry

A Tom O’Sullivan score deep into added on time gave Dingle a draw with East Kerry in the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Such a scenario seemed unlikely and unnecessary as Dingle had opened up a 6 points advantage midway through the second half.

Dingle were dealt a blow before the game when Marc O’Connor was ruled out of playing by his team Geelong in the AFL. It didn’t stop Dingle from building up a head of steam in the first half as they were determined to reverse the outcome of their previous meeting with East Kerry.





Mikey Geaney put Dingle on the scoreboard in the second minute only to be cancelled out by a Darragh Roche free for East Kerry. Paul Geaney restored Dingle’s lead before Darragh Roche added his and East Kerry’s second point with a kick from play. Jerry O’Sullivan’s men took the lead for the first time after five minutes thanks to David Clifford’s first point of the game but three unanswered points from Dingle-from Paul Geaney, Michael Boyle and Barry O’Sullivan- gave Dingle a 0-5 point to 0-3 lead after 15 minutes. O’Sullivan’s point came from a throw-ball which was awarded when the East Kerry goalkeeper hesitated on his kick-out.

A crucial moment in the game came when referee, Sean Joy, after consulting with his umpire, awarded a penalty for East Kerry after a foul on Kevin McCarthy. David Clifford’s shot was turned past the post by the Dingle keeper, Gavin Curran http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/EKpen.mp3

Paul Geaney and Tomas Sheehy added to Dingle’s lead in quick succession before David Clifford scored the point of the game so far and East Kerry’s first point for 22 minutes to narrow the gap to Dingle 0-07 to East Kerry 0-04. A melee broke out immediately after Clifford’s point and it led to a yellow card being shown to David Clifford but Paul Devane from Dingle was shown a straight red card.

Dingle immediately went on the attack and Tomas Sheehy added to Dingle’s lead with a point but some more ugly scenes led to Shane McSweeney being sent off for picking up a second yellow card.

At half-time it was Dingle who had the advantage; 0-08 to 0-04.

Dingle started the second half with the same intensity as they had shown in the first half. Barry O’Sullivan won the ball from the throw-in but Tom O’Sullivan’s tame kick was taken easily by Brendan Keely in the East Kerry goal. Some more needle between the two teams led to a free being awarded to Dingle in the 33rd minute and Paul Geaney added to Dingle’s lead. East Kerry’s David Clifford responded immediately with a point and he was the provider for another East Kerry score from Philip Casey. Dingle 0-09 East Kerry 0-06 after 35 mins.

In the 37th minute, Dingle increased their lead to four points thanks a Paul Geaney free. East Kerry pulled it back to a 3-point margin with a long-range effort by Liam Kearney. There was a heart-stopping moment on 42 minutes when Paul Geaney pounced on a short kick-out from Brendan Keeley only for his shot at goal to be blocked and sent out for a 45. But Geaney was penalised for delaying his kick and East Kerry turned defence into attack from the resulting throw-in. Dingle broke down the East Kerry attack and Tom O’Sullivan tore through the East Kerry defence, finding Paul Geaney who returned it to Tom O’Sullivan to put the ball into the East Kerry net. Dingle’s goal was cancelled out after Paudie Clifford found his brother David who scored East Kerry’s first goal. Dingle 1-10 East Kerry 1-07 after 46 minutes. Those 2 goals came little more than 90 seconds apart http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Goals.mp3

Paudie Clifford quickly added another East Kerry point to reduce the lead to 2 points. Mikey Geaney restored Dingle’s 3-point lead after some good team work with Paul Geaney. This game could still go either way with 10 minutes remaining. Kevin McCarthy picked up a knock early in the second half and was replaced by Ronan Buckley. Dingle were playing the game on their terms but some lose play by the west Kerrymen in the middle of the field led to East Kerry stealing possession. Paudie Clifford found himself one-on-one with Gavin Curran but he passed it to his brother David who, with still a bit to do, kicked it to the net to bring East Kerry level, 2-08 to 1-11 with seven minutes to go http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DC2ndgoal.mp3

It was East Kerry who had a chance to take the lead for the first time since early in the first half but it was cleared by Dingle. East Kerry lost the ball in the middle of the field and Paul Geaney was fouled. His free restored Dingle’s lead but not for long because David Clifford levelled it again from the kick-out. With time almost up, East Kerry did manage to take the lead for the first time since the 5th minute when Jack Sherwood fisted the ball over the bar. Heading into stoppage time, Dingle tried to work the ball up to the East Kerry goal mouth for a chance to find a leveling score.

Late into stoppage time, Dingle’s Tom O’Sullivan took a free from the half-way line and tried to work the ball up the field through Barry O’Sullivan towards the forwards. It came back into the hands of Tom O’Sullivan who put the ball over the bar to level the game. The final whistle followed and the sides will meet again at the same venue next Sunday.