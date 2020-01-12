Late Goals Sink IT Tralee In Sigerson Cup

The concession of 3 goals from the 55 minute mark condemned IT Tralee to defeat against Carlow I.T. in the Sigerson Cup.

They went down 3-9 to 1-13 at Austin Stack Park.

Tralee, despite 3 wides, led by 3 points to 1 after 13 minutes. All of those scores came from David Clifford. The 19th minute saw Barry John Keane become the first player out of Clifford to score for ITT, putting over to make it 5 points to 2. Two quick scores reduced the gap to the minimum; 0-5 to 0-4. Clifford doubled the advantage but again Carlow responded with a point of their own. In added on time Barry John Keane doubled the lead once more. HT; ITT 0-7 IT Carlow 0-5.

Clifford put ITT 3 clear before 2 quick scores brought Carlow back within a point. It was a game of few goal chances and David Clifford came oh so close for Tralee but his effort struck the post. Tony Brosnan kicked Tralee two ahead at 9 points to 7. A Barry John Keane goal, set-up up by David Clifford, put ITT in control https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ITTgoal.mp3

Carlow narrowed the gap by one before a goal 5 minutes from time brought them right back into proceedings https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/1carlow.mp3

In the 58th minute Tony Brosnan put over to give Tralee that most dangerous of leads; 2 points. ITT 1-11 IT Carlow 1-9. A 60th minute penalty gave Carlow the chance to go in front https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2carlowgoal.mp3

Entering 4 minutes of added on time ITT trailed 2-9 to 1-11, and Carlow were soon out of sight https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/3carlowgoal.mp3

David Clifford pulled a point back for ITT before Barry John Keane blasted over to make it a 2 point game. That concluded the scoring, with Tralee now facing a relegation play-off.