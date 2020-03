Kerry are into the Allianz Hurling League Div 2A Final.

It’s after 2 goals in added on time saw Antrim draw with Offaly 2-14 to 20 points.

Kerry will meet Antrim in the decider next week.

Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fintan-12.mp3

Allianz Hurling League Div 2A

P W D L For AG Diff Pts

1. Antrim 5 4 1 0 13-100 3-67 63 9

2. Kerry 5 4 0 1 7-82 3-67 27 8

3. Offaly 5 3 1 1 9-118 8-73 48 7

4. Meath 5 2 0 3 5-85 8-102 -26 4

5. Wicklow 5 1 0 4 7-71 8-106 -38 2

6. Mayo 5 0 0 5 2-64 13-105 -74 0