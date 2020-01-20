Late Fr Michael Murphy remembered as kind, hardworking and funny

The late Fr Michael Murphy is being remembered as kind, hardworking and funny.

Tributes have been paid to the well-known priest following his death on Saturday.

Fr Murphy played a key role in Sneem, Killarney and Killarney winning the national TidyTowns title as well as other awards.

All this earned him the title of Mr. Tidy.

He was known for his hard-work and inspired many people through his own efforts to better communities around the county.

Yvonne Quill, of Killarney Looking Good, was a close friend of his and says he will be hugely missed.

She says he left a lasting legacy in Kerry:

Books of Condolences for Fr Michael Murphy will be opened at Kerry County Council offices in Killarney and Kenmare later today.