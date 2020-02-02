Late Drama As Kerry Defeat Galway In Football League

By
radiokerrysport
-
15 January 2020; eir sport has today announced the details of its 2020 Allianz Leagues coverage. On hand for the launch were Corks Alan Cadogan, Wexfords Rory O'Connor, Dublins Paul Mannion and Kerrys Paul Geaney. Over seven weekends eir sport will broadcast 15 football and hurling games and become the home of Saturday night live GAA. The coverage kicks off on Saturday 25th January, with a massive triple header across its channels, including the All-Ireland football & hurling champions. Pictured at the launch is Paul Geaney of Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

A goal and a point in added on time has given Kerry a 1-15 to 2-11 win over Galway in the Allianz Football League.

Paul Geaney netted ahead of Killian Spillane putting over the deciding score in the Division 1 tie in Tralee.

