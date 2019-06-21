Late Changes To Cork Team For Munster Senior Football Final

Cork have made three late changes from the side named earlier in the week for tomorrow’s Munster Senior Football Final against Kerry.

Due to late injuries, Seán White is now at centre-back in place of Thomas Clancy.

Kevin O’Driscoll is named at left half forward and Stephen Sherlock is picked at left full forward, with Eoghan McSweeney and John O’Rourke making way.

Cork Senior team

1 Mark White (Clonakilty)

2 Nathan Walsh (Douglas)

3 James Loughrey (Mallow)

4 Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5 Liam O’ Donovan (Clonakilty)

6 Sean White (Clonakilty)

7 Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8 Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s) (Captain)

9 Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10 Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

11 Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

12 Kevin O’ Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

13 Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

14 Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15 Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

Cork subs

16 Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

17 Kevin O’ Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

18 Peter Murphy (Bandon)

19 Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

20 Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

21 Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

22 Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)

23 Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

24 Ronan O’ Toole (Eire Og)

25 Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

26 Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)