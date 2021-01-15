Last night’s one million Euro lottery win was in North Kerry

It’s emerged that last night’s one million Euro winning Lottery ticket was sold in North Kerry.

The county’s lucky streak in National Lottery jackpots, which has included a €9.7 million win last year, continued today with the news that yesterday’s Daily Millions draw winner was someone in the kingdom.

It’s expected that the exact location of the store where the ticket was bought, will be revealed by lottery headquarters this evening.

Frank Whearty from the National Lottery says anyone in North Kerry who bought a daily millions ticket for last night’s draw, should check their tickets straight away.

He says Kerry’s incredible run of big lottery wins, which began last year, has continued into 2021:

